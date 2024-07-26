Guv pays tributes to Kargil war martyrs

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik, on behalf of the people of the state, paid tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil war, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Thursday.

He said that “on 26 July, 1999, the Indian Army successfully completed its mission of ousting the Pakistani Army intruders from the Kargil Heights in Kashmir.”

“I firmly believe that the supreme sacrifice of our martyrs and the bravery of our war heroes in reclaiming the Kargil Heights will continue to inspire current and future generations to safeguard our nation’s borders,” he added.

“Today, I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in saluting our martyrs. As a fitting tribute to them, let us pledge to protect, preserve, and defend every inch of our Motherland, maintaining the unity and integrity of our nation at all costs. May the martyrs of the Kargil war forever live in our memory,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)