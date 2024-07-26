SK Singh takes charge as NHPC projects’ director

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Sanjay Kumar Singh took charge as the NHPC Ltd’s projects’ director on 24 July.

Singh holds a degree in bachelor of engineering (civil) and has more than 32 years of vast and varied experience in the power and infrastructure sectors in respect of execution of mega and prestigious projects in India and Bhutan.

Prior to his appointment as the NHPC projects’ director, Singh had held the position of the chief general manager at the SJVN Ltd.

Singh has also served as the chief executive officer of the STPL (a wholly owned subsidiary of the SJVN Ltd). In addition, he was responsible at different positions for the construction of major critical components of the largest hydroelectric power project of India, ie, the Nathpa Jhakri Hydroelectric Project,besides the Tala Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan, the NHPC informed in a release.