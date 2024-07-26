Need to maintain IG Park’s charm

[Tarannum Ansari]

Indira Gandhi (IG) Park in Itanagar is a popular spot,known for its beautiful greenery and well-kept pathways. The park has eco-friendly dustbins that encourage visitors to keep the area clean.

However, despite these efforts, a major cleanliness problem has come up under one of the park’s small bridges. Garbage is piling up there, mainly due to poor drainage. This problem is making the park less pleasant and enjoyable than it should be.

The waste under the bridge includes discarded clothes and other litter, creating an eyesore and raising concerns among park-goers. Many visitors have shared their disappointment, noting that the rest of the park remains tidy and enjoyable.

The situation highlights the need for better drainage solutions to prevent waste buildup and to keep the park looking beautiful.

Adding to the issue is the area near Indira Gandhi’sstatue, where there are a lot of dirt and beer bottles. This is especially troubling because IG Park is listed among the top places to visit in Itanagar on Google, showing its importance to both locals and tourists.

The local authorities need to act quickly to fix these cleanliness issues. Improving the drainage system and ensuring regular cleanups are crucial to keeping IG Park clean and inviting. By taking action now, we can help restore the park to its former glory and make it a perfect place for everyone to enjoy.

Implementing better drainage solutions and conducting regular cleanup drives will help keep this beloved green space beautiful and enjoyable for all.