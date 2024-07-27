CM, DCM to attend NITI Aayog meeting

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein left for New Delhi on Friday to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for 27 July.

According to officials from the chief minister’s office, Khandu, Mein, and other state government officials travelled to the national capital to participate in the event.

The ninth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog will be held on Saturday in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will address various development issues and policy matters, with Khandu expected to present on topics related to the overall development of Arunachal.

The governing council of the NITI Aayog comprises all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, and several union ministers.

In addition to the NITI Aayog meeting, Khandu and Mein will also attend a two-day meeting of chief ministers from BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters starting on Saturday, according to sources. (PTI)