Plastic waste management reviewed

AALO, 26 Jul: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage on Friday chaired a meeting to review waste management and the ban on single-use plastic in Aalo town.

During the meeting, the participants unanimously resolved to reissue the executive order, banning the use of thin/single-use plastic within the township, and to reconstitute a flying squad to enforce the order.

Earlier, UD & Housing JE Torik Ori delivered a presentation on the Plastic Waste Management Rules,2016 and 2024, plastic waste generation in Aalo town, and its management. (DIPRO)