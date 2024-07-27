KVK prog for farmers, farmwomen

MARO, 26 Jul: The Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here organised a programme for farmers, farmwomen and state Kisan Morcha members from 24-25 July.

On the first day, a multidisciplinary training was imparted to the 24 participants from different parts of the district who attended the programme. KVK Head (i/c) Nyape Bam delivered a presentation and screened a video on ‘Low-cost vermicompost technology’, while home science expert Gyati Yakang acquainted the participants with healthy lifestyles, and fishery assistant Dipjyoti Bora informed the participants about ‘Paddy-cum-fish culture technology’.

On the second day, the KVK held an interaction programme with the Kisan Morcha members, the KVK staff, and the farming community of nearby areas. “Altogether 21 members participated in the programme,” it said.