Legal awareness prog conducted

LONGDING, 27 Jul: The Longding District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted a legal awareness programme on the POCSO Act, the COTPA, the MV Act, the NDPS Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, child-friendly schemes under the NALSA, toll-free helpline, etc, at the government secondary school (GSS) in Niausa on Saturday.

Students from Class 6 to 10 attended the programme, during which advocates Jyoti Toam and Jeram Tikkom explained to the students the various child-related Acts and NALSA schemes.

DLSA Secretary Christina M Norbu sensitised the students to safe and unsafe touch.

GSS Headmaster (i/c) Banwang Losu thanked the DLSA for conducting the programme and emphasised the necessity of conducting such programmes in schools of other villages. (DIPRO)