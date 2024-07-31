Month-long cleanliness campaign underway

LEMMI, 30 Jul: Pakke-Kessang Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego flagged off a month-long ‘Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao’ campaign, being organised by the District Urban Development Agency, here on Tuesday, in the presence of SP Tasi Darang, Pakke-Kessang ZPM Sunil Nabam, and others.

The programme started with the UD&H EE highlighting the various aspects of the campaign, while the DC spoke on the importance of “basic cleanliness habits to be practiced by the citizens for self-hygiene and clean town.”

The ZPM urged the participants to “actively engage in cleanliness drives and keep the town clean.”

Members of the district administration and various government departments, besides those of the Pakke-Kessang Bazaar Committee, NGO Green Peace Pakke, and the public participated in Tuesday’s cleanliness drive.

The Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao initiative emphasises on comprehensive interventions, such as cleanliness drives, advocacy, and interdepartmental collaboration, to be executed by all urban local bodies.

The primary goal is to promote cleanliness and prevent diseases – a critical endeavour during the monsoon season. The drive will be carried out as per the prepared action plan by various departments till 31 August. (DIPRO)