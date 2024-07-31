RGU organises ‘Red Run’ mini-marathon

RONO HILLS, 30 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in association with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), organised a ‘Red Run’ marathon on Tuesday.

The event was aimed at creating awareness amongthe university’s students, research scholars, and teaching and non-teaching staffs about HIV/AIDS and drug abuse.

Over 100 participants from RGU, including students, research scholars, and teaching and non-teaching staff, besides NSS volunteers, participated in the marathon.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who flagged off the race, emphasised the importance of protecting oneself from HIV and drug abuse. He motivated the participants to prioritise good health and a good life.

APSACS project director Dr Marbom Basar expressed concern over the high HIV infection rate in Papum Pare district, and encouraged the participants to engage in fitness and wellness activities.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam emphasised the role of the Red Ribbon Club and the NSS in promoting awareness on prevention of HIV/AIDS, while Students’ Welfare Dean Prof Hui Tag spoke about the importance of health and fitness.

The event was held in four categories – youth male, youth female, veteran male, and veteran female.

The event was organized under the aegis of Red Ribbon Club and the NSS Cell.