NERIST celebrates NEP’s 4th anniv

NIRJULI, 30 Jul: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) marked the 4th anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 with a special celebration organised by the institute’s Innovation Council on Monday.

Speaking at the event, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, Academic Dean Prof Sarsing Gao, and Research & Development Dean Prof Madhubala Sharma shared insights into the significance and implementation of NEP-2020, highlighting the “transformative impact it has had on the education system.”

The institute’s NEP coordinator Prof Aditi Bhadra delivered a presentation on ‘Roadmap to implement NEP-2020 at NERIST’.

The event saw the participation of the deans, HoDs, faculty members, and members of the Innovation Council.