PASIGHAT, 8 Aug: Mebo ADC Sibo Passing, accompanied by DDMO (i/c) Monnong Tayeng, WRD AE A Megu, ADO Omi Tayeng, GBs and PRI leaders, inspected various flood-ravaged areas in Borguli and nearby areas in East Siang district to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts.

The team members interacted with the villagers and observed that many bamboo gardens, tree plantation areas and standing crops were washed away by the flood. (DIPRO)