Cleanliness drive along Eze river

ROING, 12 Aug: NGO AMYAA here in Lower Dibang Valley district conducted a four-day ‘plastic freedom challenge’, involving cleaning up the banks of the Eze River here.

Organised in collaboration with the IA Green Foundation, the Eco Club IPS, and Intaya Public School, the drive, which concluded on Sunday, saw the participation of members of SHGs Ambeya and Jojina, besides public volunteers.

“With rapid development taking place, the banks of the Eze River have become a waster zone of plastics and solid waste,” the AMYAA informed in a release, and lamented that “the residents of the town spendhours in the evenings to experience cool breeze and enjoy the sight but are irresponsible when it comes to dispose of the waste they leave behind.”

“Different volunteers and stakeholders have been carrying out cleaning of the river’s banks time and again, but some sections of the people repeatedly violate the rules of solid waste management and remain irresponsible,” it said.

The AMYAA appealed to the state government and the department concerned to strictly implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2023, and impose penalty on those who violate the rules.

“Banning of single-use plastic also should be strictly implemented across the state,” it said, and suggested that the state government “should be open to collaborate under the public private partnership mode to ensure preservation of the environment.”