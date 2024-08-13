National Librarians’ Day observed

RONO HILLS, 12 Aug: The central library of Rajiv Gandhi University here observed the National Librarians’ Day on Monday.

The day is observed on 12 August every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr SR Ranganathan, who is also known as the Father of Library Science of India.

The programme began with lighting of lamps, followed by a short speech by Librarian Dr SK Jena.

Highlighting the biography of Dr Ranganathan, Dr Jena motivated the library staff to give their best service to the users.