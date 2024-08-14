Har Ghar Tiranga prog

YUPIA, 13 Aug: Students and teachers, besides officials and staffers of the rural development (RD) department took part in a Har Ghar Tiranga programme here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday. It was organised jointly by the RD department and the district administration.

DC Jiken Bomjen flagged off the programme, which culminated at the DC office complex here.

The DC also administered the pledge to honour and protect the national flag to all the participants.

Later, cleanliness and plantation drives were conducted at all the office premises. (DIPRO)