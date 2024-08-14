Bui inspects flood-damaged areas

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 13 Aug: Local MLA Rode Bui inspected various flood-damaged areas in his constituency on Tuesday, and met the flood victims.

Bui visited Baririjo village, where the CC bridge collapsed due to heavy flood triggered by incessant rain. He also visited the paddy fields in Baririjo, and the houses damaged by landslide in Maro village.

The MLA appealed to the public to take care of their properties during the monsoon season and refrain from activities like random forest-cutting, excavation of sand, soil, stone, etc, from the river and forests, “as doing so may cause soil erosion and landslides.”

The MLA further urged the villagers to not build houses in landslide-prone areas. He also urged them to protect the forests, and plant more trees.

Bui assured the flood-affected families that the state government would provide all possible assistance to them.

The MLA was accompanied by government officials,including from the disaster management department.