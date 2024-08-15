57 terminated employees of NTR reinstated

[ Samshum Changmi ]

MIAO, 14 Aug: Fifty-seven employees of Namdapha Tiger Reserve (NTR) here in Changlang district, who were previously terminated, have been reinstated after two months following numerous complaints and protests.

The employees, members of the Anti-Poaching Squad, were initially recruited under Project Tiger of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) during 2023-24 by then field director Aduk Paron to strengthen tiger conservation efforts.

The termination order, issued on May 1, 2024, by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity), cited “fund constraints” as the reason for the layoffs. The decision sparked widespread dissatisfaction, leading to a series of complaints and protests from the affected workers.

The reinstatement, however, comes with specific conditions.

According to the latest order issued by current field director of NTR, V.K Jaswal on 13 August, “the re-engagement is in accordance with the approval of the Annual Operation Plan (AOP) by the NTCA for the 2024-25 year and is contingent on the timely release of funds. The order clearly states that this engagement is valid only until March 31, 2025, covering the 2024-25 financial year.”

“The engagement is liable to be discontinued at any time without prior notice or assigning any reason thereof,” the order said, indicating that the employees’ positions remain precarious.

Additionally, the order outlines that this engagement does not guarantee regular appointment to any post within the department.

“Employees may be required to serve anywhere within the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve as per the Reserve’s needs,” it stated.