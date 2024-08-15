CM inaugurates Aqua Excellence Center at NIMAS

TIPPI, 14 Aug: The Aqua Excellence Center of the Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Wednesday.

NIMAS, under the defence ministry, is a premier institution dedicated to providing world-class training in all three vertices (Land, Aero and Aqua) of adventure and presently imparts adventure course certification in mountaineering, mountain terrain biking, white water rafting, scuba diving, paramotor and paragliding. With a focus on holistic development and excellence, NIMAS aims to cultivate skilled, resilient, and environmentally conscious adventurers.

Khandu remarked that with the inauguration of the new center, aqua or water adventure sports will receive a significant boost.

“Arunachal Pradesh is known for its rivers that have immense potential for aqua sports like all forms of river

rafting, canoeing, kayaking, scuba diving, snorkeling, etc. I am optimistic that NIMAS with its expertise would explore this sector to develop Arunachal Pradesh as a major adventure tourism destination. This centre will unlock the potential of youth in aqua adventures, leveraging the state’s abundant rivers and water bodies. It’s a significant step towards promoting water sports and positioning our state as a premier destination for adventure sports,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded NIMAS director Col.Ranveer Singh Jamwal for utilizing a building built by the state tourism department, which was lying unused since years. He also lauded the tourism department headed by director K.N Damo for renovating the entire building at a modest budget of Rs. 95 lakhs.

Felicitating the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ team of NIMAS that successfully scaled and hoisted the Tricolour on the highest peak of each Indian state, Khandu hailed the indomitable spirit of the team members led by Col. Jamwal, who incidentally is the only Indian to reach the top of Mount Everest thrice.

On the occasion, Khandu flagged off the Mount Gorichen Massif Expedition, the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh situated along the boundary of West Kameng and Tawang districts.

Wishing the team luck, the CM called for exploration of adventure tourism opportunities associated with Mount Gorichen in similar lines that of Mount Everest,

“Hundreds of mountaineers flock to climb Mount Everest every season while hundreds trek to the base camp just for adventure. Our tourism department in collaboration with NIMAS may plan a similar set up,” he suggested.

The Chief Minister later released a coffee-table book and a video documentary on the ‘Har Sikhar Tiranga Mission.’

Present during the event were local MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, director tourism K.N Damo, officials of the district administration and NIMAS and local leaders of Bhalukpong area. (CMO)