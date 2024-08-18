BJP appointed guvs creating trouble in non-BJP ruled states: Kharge

BENGALURU, 17 Aug: In the wake of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA compensatory site allotment scam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the BJP appointed governors are creating trouble for the non-BJP ruled states.

He, however, maintained that he had to see why Gehlot granted permission to prosecute the Karnataka CM.

“I have neither seen it nor know the details of what the notice is about. I have also not seen the reasons cited for permission. I cannot say now whether the notice is right or wrong,” Kharge told reporters here in Karnataka.

The Congress president said, “One more thing is that everywhere the BJP appointed governors, be it in West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu or wherever there is a non-BJP government (in the states), they are creating more trouble.”

He said that he would prefer to react after getting details of the case and consulting with the lawyers.

In the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam’, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been ‘acquired’ by the MUDA.

The opposition cried foul and three activists lodged a complaint with Gehlot, accusing the CM of ‘misusing’ his position.

Siddaramaiah has rejected the allegations and asserted that his wife deserved a fair compensation. He also called it a conspiracy against him to destabilise the Congress government by unseating him. (PTI)