ITANAGAR, 17 Aug: Responding to a distress call for medical evacuation, 24 aviators of the Indian Army evacuated a soldier deployed at a forward post in the Subansiri valley in Upper Subansiri district.

The daring evacuation was accomplished by landing a Cheetah helicopter on the riverbed’s boulders. The soldier, deployed in a remote location,

had made a distress call for medical evacuation on Friday, the Spears Corps of the Indian Army informed through its social media handle.