Mein reiterates govt’s commitment to youth empowerment

NAMSAI, 17 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reiterated the state government’s commitment to developing the agriculture sector, empowering the youths, and promoting entrepreneurship, adding that 2024 has been declared as the ‘Year of the Youth’.

He called for protection of natural resources, in alignment with the state’s dedication to sustainable development.

Hoisting the national tricolour at the general ground here in Namsai district on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Mein emphasised the transformative impact of the motto ‘reform, transform, and perform’ on the state’s fiscal growth, “particularly in capital expenditure, which has strengthened Arunachal Pradesh’ economy.”

Mein cited significant advancements in poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, and connectivity, including the Donyi-Polo airport and the expansion of national highways. He also underlined women’s empowerment initiatives, “including SHGs and financial schemes, as essential drivers of gender equality.”

Mein highlighted substantial investments in the education and healthcare sectors, citing the implementation of the New Education Policy, the establishment of the Arunachal Pradesh University, and upgrading of district hospitals across the state with an investment of Rs 450 crores.

The DCM also inaugurated the exhibition stalls put up by various departments, institutes, NGOs and SHGs, and distributed awards to the winners of various events held on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Later in the day, he attended the closing ceremony of the United Brotherhood Cup Football Tournament in Manmow, organised by the United Brotherhood Club,with the theme ‘Unity through Sports’.

In his address, Mein lauded the club for organising the tournament and for “its efforts to unite the people of the district through football in its fight against drug menace.”

The DCM stressed on the importance of steering the youths away from drugs and towards a positive future through sports and education.

He informed that the government is developing three stadiums in the district. “One stadium will be in Chongkham, and is expected to be completed by this year-end. The other two are being constructed in Namsai circle and the APL ground,” he said. (DCM’s PR Cell)