4 hardcore criminals escape from Namsai jail, sentry injured

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, 18 Aug: Four hardcore criminals, including an NSCN insurgent, escaped from the Namsai jail early Sunday morning, the police reported.

The prisoners, identified as Mineswar Dihingia (37), Gopal Munda (23), Arjun Kandha (27), and Robin Surin (45), broke out of the jail at around 12:30 am after dismantling the ventilator grill, which they used to assault the on-duty sentry.

The sentry, Pintu Isna of the IRBn, sustained grievous injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Dihingia, a former operative of the NSCN (U), had been arrested in 2021 under Sections 392 and 448 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from Mahadevpur.

Munda faces charges under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for alleged rape.

Kandha had been detained under Section 363 of the IPC for kidnapping, while Surin had been apprehended under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC for alleged murder.

The police have launched a massive manhunt to recapture the escapees.

A police source in Namsai informed that they have been searching all the suspected hideouts since the escape was reported.

“All routes leading to Assam are being thoroughly monitored, and CRPF and Assam Rifles personnel, along with local police, have been deployed to apprehend them,” the source said.