SHILLONG, 18 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh has so far won one silver and six bronze medals in the ongoing 4th Khelo India Women’s League Judo 2024-’25 at the SAI Nehu Sports Complex here in Meghalaya.

Chapo Hukhung won the silver medal in the below 44kg category, while Monjula Marai (-44kg), Sherap Lhamu (-48kg), Nang Nishani Khen (-40kg), Tunu Gamlin (-48kg), Pona Jenchan (-48kg), and Ngoinem Bo (-52kg) won a bronze medal each, the Arunachal Judo Association informed in a release.