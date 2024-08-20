ILP system to be strengthened: CM

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that the inner line permit (ILP) system, which makes it mandatory for non-Arunachalis to obtain ILPs to enter the state, will be strengthened.

In a joint meeting with top government officials and leaders of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) here on Monday morning, Khandu emphasised on the need to strengthen the ILP system to prevent illegal entry and prolonged stay of non-local migrants in the state.

“Our main objective is to protect our indigenous tribes from outside influx and we are committed to it,” he said.

Informing that the state government is internally preparing to strengthen the ILP system, Khandu said that it is necessary to take inputs from the state’s premier students’ body.

The AAPSU, headed by its president Dozi Tana Tara, delivered a presentation, explaining in detail a survey conducted by the union, and ways and means to strengthen the present ILP system. (CM’s PR Cell)