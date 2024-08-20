PAA seeks facilities, funds for para athletes

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has appealed to the state government to provide facilities to the state’s para athletes, and to “include special fund provision for para/divyangjan sportspersons in the state policy,” besides providing them with jobs and cash incentives.

If the state government provides proper facilities to our para sportspersons, our athletes will be able to win medals in paralympic events, and will be encouraged to excel in paralympic sports at the regional, national and international para sports competitions, it stated in a press release.

Citing the example of para athletes Gollo John and Taru Richo, who won the gold and the silver medal in the individual blindfold and wheelchair kata event, respectively, in the divyang category of the recently concluded All India Karate Championship in Haryana, the association said that their achievements “are great inspiration for the para athletes of the state.”

It further said that “the PAA has prepared a roadmap for Arunachal Pradesh’ divyangjan athletes to participate in the Summer Paralympic Games in 2028 and 2032.”