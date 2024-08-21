Capacity building prog on resilient technology held

BASAR, 20 Aug: A day-long capacity building-cum-input distribution programme on “resilient technology” for farmers was organized at the West Siang KVK on Tuesday. The programme was organized under NICRA-TDC project to adopt the successful climate resilient technologies which are also being demonstrated in NICRA cluster villages.

A total of 31 farmers from NICRA-TDC villages namely Regi, Pagi and Disi attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, KVK scientist Dr. Kangabam Suraj emphasized on the need for adopting resilient technologies to deal with adverse climatic conditions, especially erratic rainfall, hailstorm, moisture stress, management of insect pest and disease in time to save crops.

“We can to some extent overcome most of the climate change related problems in agriculture by adopting resilient technology,” he said. Suraj also gave a power-point presentation on climate resilient technology.

SMS (agricultural extension) Dr. Praveen Kumar highlighted the need of good agricultural practices to overcome the challenges of marketing of agricultural produce.