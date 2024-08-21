Sensitization campaign on zoonotic diseases

YUPIA, 20 Aug: The Papum Pare district animal husbandry and veterinary office recently launched a comprehensive sensitization campaign, targeting the hawkers and vendors involved in the open selling of meat.

The campaign aims at raising awareness about the risks of zoonotic diseases, which are transmitted from animals to humans, and to promote safe meat handling practices in open markets.

As part of the campaign, an awareness programme was held at Kimin on Monday.

DVO Dr. Takio Taram, Kimin CO Rebeca Borang and officials of the veterinary department interacted with the members of the Kimin Bazaar Welfare Association, the meat sellers/vendors, youths and PRI members.

Dr.Taram informed that “Zoonotic diseases, such as anthrax, avian influenza and brucellosis, pose health risks to both the public and those directly involved in the handling and selling of meat. These diseases can spread rapidly in environments where hygiene and proper meat handling practices are not strictly observed.”

He appealed to all the vendors to follow the sanitation and hygiene guidelines issued by the DVO office.

The DVO also informed that such awareness programs will be held across the district.

“If the meat sellers/vendors do not follow the guidelines issued by the district administration in this regard, the administration in the interest of public health will cancel the license of such vendors,” Dr Taram added.

Earlier, similar programmes were conducted at Banderdewa and Naharlagun in the first week of August. (DIPRO)