CDC celebrates foundation day

PASIGHAT, 20 Aug: The first foundation day of the Spring Child Development Centre (CDC), dedicated to children with special needs, was celebrated at the Diking village under Pasighat sadar in East Siang district on Tuesday, in presence of CDC staffs, children of the centre and their parents.

CDC chairperson Dr. Oimang Megu informed that at present the centre is providing occupational therapy, speech therapy, behaviour therapy to the children from East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, West Siang, Siang districts. Megu further informed that the centre works with the motto of ‘beyond disability, life with dignity’ for the overall development of the children.

It was founded on 19 August, 2023 by a group of mothers who were in need for such a centre for their children and to support other parents. (DIPRO)