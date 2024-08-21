DC urges involvement of local admin. officials in RI campaign

LIKABALI, 20 Aug: The Lower Siang District Health Society (DHS) governing body-cum-Task Force for Immunisation (DTFI) meeting was organized at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, DC-cum-DHS and DTFI chairman Rujjum Rakshap made it clear that the local administrative officers be involved in the medical camp and routine immunization (RI) campaigns to ensure better turn up of the people. He also emphasized on minimizing drop out cases in the immunization.

The DC urged the medical fraternity to ventilate issues pertaining to implementation of central and state governments’ schemes for achieving targets under the health sector.

Rakshap said, ‘there are always merits and demerits in everything and the second one always inspires and prompts us for necessary corrections and improvements and hence both are essential elements of life and we should accept both positively.”

Earlier, the district medical officer Dr. Nyage Geyi urged the doctors and the programme officers to take the DHS governing body meeting very sensibly and find out suitable solutions to any vexed issues confronting the society while discharging the duty for a better health delivery system.

DRCHO Dr. Tai Riso, who is also the DHS member secretary, gave a power-point presentation on the myriads of activities undertaken by the DHS and also the difficulties being confronted.

While making a reference to the “Anaemia Mukt Bharat” slogan, he called for working out a robust mechanism for administering iron, folic acid and other vitamin supplements in the schools and Anganwadi centres. (DIPRO)