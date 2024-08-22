Miss Arunachal Org says that the incentive for Tengam is with them

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: The Miss Arunachal Organization (MAO) on Wednesday refuted the allegations of former Miss Arunachal 2021 Tengam Celine Koyu that the incentive amount being funded by department of sports & youth affairs was misused.

In a press conference held at Arunachal Press Club (APC) here, the MAO managing director Tai Rocket clarified that the incentive amount for Tengam is still in safe hands with the MAO.

“Despite repeated calls to collect her cheque, Tengam did not respond,” MAO MD Tai Rocket claimed. However, he admitted that there was delay in debiting the incentive amount to Tengam’s account due to certain miscommunication between the joint account holders.

Rocket also admitted that 30% deduction from incentive amount as claimed by Tengam was under contractual agreement with MAO and the crowning Miss Arunachal. He added that deduction is being done to meet up reigning Miss Arunachal travel and other expenses during the events.

Rocket further alleged that Tengam has started playing victim card to tarnish Miss Arunachal Organisation’s hard earned image. He further claimed that certain people are behind Tengam to damage the organization’s image.

“We had nurtured her like our own child, gave all the facilities whatever possible when she was reigning Miss Arunachal, how come we intimidated her? In fact, she threatened me by saying this is my last warning?,” Rocket claimed.

He further alleged that Tengam is diverting the school renovation project to different angle.

“I never discredited her initiative on One for Education and School Renovation,” he asserted.

On accusation of intimidation to Tengam, Rocket denied it and stated that he never intended to intimidate Tengam rather he and some members went to Tengam’s residence to clear the misunderstanding after Tengam was not answering his calls.

“If I had an intention to intimidate her, would I have gone there with my members that too, with one of her close colleagues? We had gone with a cheque to hand it over to her,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that director of youth affairs government of Arunachal has sought factual report from chairman and secretary of MAO on financial assistance provided to Tengam Celine Koyu. The department’s intervention came after former Miss Arunachal made serious accusation against the organising committee of the beauty pageant. Miss Arunachal is a state sponsored calendar event. The government funds Rs. 80 lakhs annually through the department of youth affairs.