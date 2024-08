MIAO, 21 Aug: Two make-shift poacher camps in Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) were dismantled during a combing operation conducted by a team led by NNP&TRCF & field director V.K Jawal on Tuesday.

The park authority said that Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve is a protected area and that any kind of illegal/unlawful activity in and around the park will not be tolerated.

The team included range forest officers and the members of STPF.