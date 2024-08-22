Two govt. employees among seven arrested in connection with Ganga-Jullang sexual assault case

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 21 Aug: Two government employees are among the total seven persons, who have been so far arrested by the Longding police in connection with the Ganga-Jullang sexual assault case involving teenagers from the district.

The arrested individuals are: Chaya Dulom (45), an attendant at the directorate of health services, Naharlagun. (This marks the second case involving a DHS employee in a sex racket. Earlier in May, deputy director DHS Dr. Senlar Ronya was arrested for alleged involvement in an inter-state sex trafficking case.)

David Dulom (34) also known as Terkey Dulom, husband of Chaya Dulom. He works as a supervisor at the water resource development department.

The primary accused in the case is Rahul Gurung (26), a resident of Harmuti Tea Estate, Lakhimpur district, currently residing near RP Gate Chimpu, Itanagar.

Additionally, Amarinder Kr. Sah (30), a CCTV mechanic, and Karna Das (36), both from Bairiya village, East Champaran district, Bihar, have been named. Police also arrested Dali Tagio (39) from Richukrong village, East Kameng district and one Suman Sonar (31) of Bagorpothar village from Sonitpur district, Assam.

Leaving the husband-wife duo and Rahul Gurung, all the arrestees are the customers in the case so far.

According to Longding SP Dekio Gumja, five victims have now filed FIRs at the Longding police station, with three of them lodging complaints initially. The victims were reportedly lured from Longding to Itanagar under the pretense of job offers with transportation costs covered, only to be ensnared in the sex racket.

SP Gumja stated that the police are forming a clearer picture of the case based on the statements from both the accused and victims. “A special investigation team, led by the Deputy SP headquarters and including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, has been constituted to handle the case. The team is evaluating potential involvement of powerful individuals and ensuring that no innocent party is wrongly accused,” the SP informed.

Gumja further emphasized that the case is being treated with the utmost seriousness due to its sensitive and heinous nature. “The police are working closely with CBOs, the District Child Welfare Committee and the Wancho Welfare Association to provide protection and proper care to all victims,” the SP added.