Three-day expedition organized to highlight Pakke Kessang’s tourism potential

PAKKE KESSANG, 21 Aug: The department of tourism recently organized a three-day expedition themed “Expedition: Independent Lumta” from August 17 to 19. The journey took participants from Pakke Kessang to Draa, showcasing the region’s untapped natural beauty and potential for tourism.

The 27-member team, led by Pakke Kessang district tourism officer in-charge Hilot Mugli, comprised a diverse group of professionals. Among them were birding guide Dorjee Bachung, tour operators Lawrence Koj (MD, Border Trek and Services, Itanagar) and Michi Tajo (MD, Northeast Holiday Tours and Travel, Ziro), Arunachal Photography Club member Nabam Katung, wildlife photographers, Lemmi Circle Officer Jina Bagang, and a group of enthusiastic anglers.

The birders on the expedition made significant discoveries, spotting 28 different species of birds, many of which are rare. Notable sightings included Blyth’s Kingfisher, Brown Dipper, Crested Kingfisher, Red-headed Trogon,

Slaty-backed Forktail, Bar-winged Flycatchershrike and the Common Green Magpie.

While the anglers enjoyed promoting the practice of catch and release, tour operators expressed optimism about the region’s potential to attract future tourists.

In a significant development for local tourism, the only house in Lumta village has officially been converted into a homestay. The seven-member family that resides there has received training in hospitality and tourism, signaling a new chapter for the remote village. Lumta, with only seven registered voters, has become a favored assignment for poll officials, who are willing to walk three hours through the village’s pristine natural environment, characterized by rivers and lush vegetation, due to the lack of motorable roads.

DTO Mugli expressed gratitude to the forest department for clearing the trekking route. He clarified that although the recent expedition extended up to Draa, the department of tourism will not take tourists or nature enthusiasts to Draa in the future, as it falls within the core zone of the Pakke Tiger Reserve Forest.