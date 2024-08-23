Police bags all four in jailbreak case, suspends six

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAMSAI, 22 Aug: The Namsai police have re-arrested Gopal Munda, an inmate who escaped from judicial jail in the early hours of Sunday. Munda, Mineswar Dihingia, Arjun Kandha and Robin Surin had escaped from the judicial jail after breaking the grills of the ventilators in their cell.

Talking to this daily, Namsai SP Sangey Thinley informed that Munda was re-arrested from the Nampong area of Namsai on Wednesday afternoon. With his arrest, all four criminals who escaped from the judicial jail have been re-arrested. The other three were re-arrested on Tuesday from various parts of the district.

Gopal Munda faces charges under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for alleged rape.

During their escape, the lone sentry, identified as Pintu Isna of the IRBn, fought hard to prevent them from fleeing and sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by the escaping criminals. Isna has since recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, action has been initiated against erring officials for the negligence that led to the escape of the four inmates from the judicial jail. “Six guards of the 2nd IRBN have been suspended in this regard,” informed SP Thinley.