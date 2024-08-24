Kathy Giles-Diaz assumes charge as U.S. Consul General in Kolkata

KOLKATA, Aug 23: Kathy Giles-Diaz officially assumed the role of U.S. Consul General in Kolkata, effective August 21, 2024. She takes over from Melinda Pavek, the outgoing Consul General.

In her capacity as Consul General, Giles-Diaz will oversee U.S. diplomatic efforts and foster U.S.-India relations across the Kolkata Consular District, which covers West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and the seven northeastern states of India.

“I am deeply honored to represent the United States in East and Northeast India. I look forward to meeting people and communities across the 11 states of the Kolkata Consular District and building upon the strong foundation of the U.S.-India partnership,” said Consul General Giles-Diaz.

Before taking on the role as Consul General in Kolkata, she served as the Public Affairs Advisor at the U.S. Mission to NATO in Brussels, Belgium. Her distinguished career also includes positions such as Director of the State Department’s International Media Office and Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia. She has also undertaken assignments in Tokyo, San Salvador, and Washington D.C.

Prior to joining the State Department, Ms. Giles-Diaz worked as a television news producer, where she covered significant beats such as the White House and the State Department. She also managed an international student exchange program. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and Japanese Studies from Wellesley College and a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Environmental Science from Indiana University.