Yoga instructor on a mission meets Governor

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Krishna Nayaka, a certified yoga instructor from Karnataka, who is on a ‘yoga awareness padayatra’ met Governor K.T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, here on Friday.

Nayaka started his padayatra (journey) on 16 October, 2022 from Mysuru and has so far walked a distance of 13,000 km, covering the states of Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and now in Arunachal Pradesh. He has travelled to Nepal and Bhutan also with the theme ‘Divided by Nations, United by Yoga.’

The Governor commended Nayaka for his mission and expressed his hope that the initiative will promote yoga, “the invaluable gift of our ancient Indian sublime way of living.”

He said that yoga helps improve physical strength, brings peace of mind, inculcates self-discipline and ensures physical and mental wellness and confidence amongst the practitioners.

The Governor, who is an ardent yoga practitioner, said that the yoga awareness programme should be a mass movement, so that it reaches out to every corner of the country.

He emphasized that “youth must inculcate yoga in their daily life as in today’s world of stress and mental tension, Yoga provides the best way to maintain a sound lifestyle.” (Raj Bhavan)