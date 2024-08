KOLORIANG, 24 Aug: The restoration work on Kurung bridge is almost complete and the bridge is likely to be opened for light vehicles by 29 August.

However, heavy vehicles will be restricted from crossing it until the engineers from NHIDCL conduct a complete load test.

Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav along with NHIDCL managing director inspected the ongoing restoration work on the bridge on 23 August. (DIPRO)