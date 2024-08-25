Strong wind causes devastation, Pasighat to face massive power cuts

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 24 Aug: Strong winds accompanied by showers lashed Assam-Arunachal boundary area of Ruksin circle in East Siang district last midnight.

The gutsy wind, which came as a welcome relief to the hot weather at around midnight, took a terrible turn and left a trail of devastation in the area.

Many trees and bamboo groves at Abor Leku, Mangnang and Baromile, Linka, Mikong, Silley and Sika Tode villages under Ruksin sub division were uprooted.

The fallen trees blocked a two kilometer portion of National Highway-15 at Poba reserve forest affecting road communication for several hours. It also broke the 11-kv power line, damaged the electric poles thereby causing complete disruption of power supply in the area.

Due to the road block, several vehicles including goods carriers, oil tankers and passenger buses were stranded along the highway this morning.

However, the foresters from Jonai range office (Assam) engaged their men and machines to clear the road blocks and restored the road communication along the highway at around 11 a.m.

They also engaged power department staff to reconnect the detached wires and partly restored power supply in the nearby Assam villages in the afternoon.

The conductors of the 132KV Aalo-Pasighat Transmission Line got damaged due to cyclonic storm on Friday night, informed executive engineer (E), Transmission Division -III on Saturday. The restoration works may take two-three days, depending upon the weather condition, the EE said.

Both grid supply and 132KV Roing-Pasighat transmission lines have also been tripped at the same time at 12.54 am due to cyclonic storm and process of detecting the reason for the line fault is underway. Therefore, the electricity consumers of downstream districts may face massive power cuts. ( with input from DIPRO)