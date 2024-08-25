One arrested for killing wife and child

Staff Reporter

LONGDING, 24 Aug: In a gruesome incident, a man was arrested on Saturday for killing his wife and infant child in Longding. The arrested individual, identified as Gangngam Gangsa, is a resident of Khanu under Wakka Circle.

According to police sources, an FIR was filed by Mangu Pansa (27 years old) at 5:30 a.m, alleging that Gangngam Gangsa had shared a picture of his wife, Ngamjun Gangsa and their infant, Phagang Gangsa, in a WhatsApp group, claiming responsibility for their murder at Lower School Colony, Jibo.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Longding police, accompanied by the complainant and executive magistrate Bini Shiva, arrived at the scene and found the bodies of Gangngam’s wife and infant. The accused was immediately arrested and taken into police custody for further proceedings.

A local dao and spade were seized from the crime scene. The post-mortem examination has reportedly been conducted, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives. A case has been registered under LDG/PS/CASE/No. 40/2024 U/S-103(1) BNS, and the matter is currently under investigation.