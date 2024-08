ZIRO, 25 Aug: The police here in Lower Subansiri arrested three drug peddlers from Kardo tourist lodge area on 23 August.

The alleged accuseds have been identified as Khanin Boro, Saurabh Kalita and Banajit Kalita.

During the search, the police seized 20 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 49.1 gm from the possession of the alleged accused persons.

The police launched further investigation after registering a case under the NDPS Act.