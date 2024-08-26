Army’s medical and veterinary camp in remote village

TAWANG, 25 Aug: The Indian army under its ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ organized a medical and veterinary camp in remote Kumrotsar hamlet near the Indo-Tibet border in Tawang district on Sunday.

The medical camp provided free and high quality medical services to the villagers.

In addition, veterinary care was provided for the livestock, which is crucial for the livelihood in these areas.

“The health camp not only addressed immediate medical requirements but also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Indian army to support and uplift communities in remote border areas,” the army said in a release.

Kumrotsar is a remote hamlet between Taktsang village and Groleythang with a population of less than 100, mainly Yak grazers, who face severe challenges due to the absence of any hospital or medical facility nearby. (DIPRO)