Book on home gardening in East Kameng

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: A new book titled ‘A Guide on Home Gardening in East Kameng District Arunachal Pradesh’ authored by Ajum Bagang, was released by Dera Natung Govt. College principal Dr. M. Q. Khan at the Botany department of the college on Friday.

Expressing his happiness and deep admiration for the author’s dedication and work, Dr. M.Q Khan lauded her efforts towards uplifting the status of home gardens as a source of sustainability towards a better future.

He also expressed the need of more such remarkable research from the college fraternity “that can be a roadmap towards a sustainable development” and promised his aid and undying support for the cause.

The book is a part of author’s research work that has been extensively carried out on the home gardens maintained by the people of East Kameng district.

She has been serving as an assistant professor in the Botany department of DNGC since 2014. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. from Rajiv Gandhi University, under the supervision of RGU’s head of Botany department prof. Sumpam Tangjang.

The author enlightened the gathering about her work and expressed her deepest gratitude towards the unwavering support that she has received from the DNGC principal, since the very initiation of her research work. She credited the success of her work to her supervisor prof. Tangjang and her laboratory colleagues. She dedicates this book to the home gardeners of East Kameng district. (DIPRO)