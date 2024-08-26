Guv conveys Janmashtami greetings

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Governor K.T Parnaik wished the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

He expressed hope that the pious occasion will inspire right conduct amongst all and help them achieve their goals in life.

In his message, the Governor said that Janmashtami commemorates the sacred day when Lord Shri Krishna, the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born to Devaki and Vasudev to deliver the people of Mathura from the tyranny of King Kansa.

“Janmashtami celebrates the life and teachings of Lord Krishna, offering the timeless message of performing one’s duty without attachment to the outcome to all. This holy occasion also reminds us of the divine teachings in the ‘Bhagavad Gita,’ where the value of sacrifice for righteousness is honoured,” he said.

“May the occasion of Janmashtami inspire one and all to imbibe Lord Krishna’s message of love, compassion and pluralism,” the Governor said in his message. (Raj Bhavan)