DC asks dept for strict enforcement of waste mgmt bylaws

YINGKIONG, 25 Aug: Upper Siang deputy commissioner Hage Lailang asked the urban development and housing (UD&H) department for strict enforcement of all the waste management bylaws in the district and levying SBM user charges as per the notified rates.

He also appealed to the public and business communities to cooperate with the district administration and the department in effective implementation of bylaws.

The DC, who chaired a DUDA meeting on enforcement of waste management bylaws, like Arunachal Pradesh Solid Waste (Management & Handling), Plastic Waste Management and Construction & Demolition Waste Management Bylaws, 2023 here on Saturday, stressed the need for spreading more awareness about sanitation and hygiene among the public.

Emphasizing on behavioral change he said, “If we really want Yingkiong to be clean, then we must come forward in a responsible manner because everyone’s contribution matters in keeping the township clean.”

He added that for public convenience, the UD&H department should notify the timings and route of the garbage collection trucks.

The DC, who is also the DUDA chairman, called upon all business communities and individuals for proper disposal of garbage and use of dustbins in their respective areas.

Earlier, UD&H executive engineer Ramu Welly and AE Gopi Basar gave a powerpoint presentation on the waste management bylaws.

The programme was organized by UD&Housing department in collaboration with Upper Siang district administration. (DIPRO)