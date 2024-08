AALO, 26 Aug: West Siang District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) organized a month-long orientation-cum-awareness programme on POCSO Act, 2012 and PCMA, 2006, covering 10 educational institutions in the district from 24 July.

During the campaign, videos on various critical provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012 and PCMA, 2006 were screened.

Additionally, hoardings on Child Helpline number 1098 and ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ have been installed in the schools. (DIPRO)