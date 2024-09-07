Army opens school in remote village

AALO, 6 Sep: The Indian Army opened a state-of-the-art government residential school and hostel in remote Papikrong village in Shi-Yomi district on Friday, as part of its outreach programme.

The hostel, equipped with modern amenities, will accommodate students from nearby areas, ensuring uninterrupted education. The classrooms, designed to facilitate interactive learning, will cater to the growing student population.

The school, which lies close to the LAC, will be managed and run by the villagers, with support from the Indian Army and the Sun Bird Trust Foundation. It currently has 100 students.

“This infrastructure will revolutionise education in our village, empowering future generation,” said the school’s chairperson.

Among others, Manigong ADC Idam Bam, Galo Welfare Society chairman Moi Bagra, Manigong ArSRLM BMM Rijum Puning, conservation biologist Rimung, and Monigong PS OC SI Nani Tadu were present at the opening function. (DIPRO)