Assn bans sale of alcohol, illicit drugs

KHARSANG, 6 Sep: In a move to combat rising substance abuse, the Muklom Youth Association (MYA) has issued a prohibitory order, banning the sale of alcohol and illicit drugs in Muklom-inhabited villages and nearby areas.

“Anyone found involved in the sale of these substances will face a fine of Rs 50,000, and may be subject to rigorous imprisonment,” the order said.

To ensure compliance, the MYA has called upon local authorities, including gaon buras, panchayat members, and the presidents and secretaries of youth associations to strictly enforce the ban in their respective areas.

“This action is part of our ongoing mission to foster a healthier, drug-free society,” the MYA said.