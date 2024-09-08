Swachhata Pakhwada: RGU conducts plantation drive

RONO HILLS, 7 Sep: Over 100 saplings were planted by students, faculty members and staffers of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) near the university’s new playground on Saturday as a part of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada.

The drive was led by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung.

Swachhata Pakhwada, a 15-day initiative of the education ministry, aims to promote awareness on cleanliness, hygiene, and greenery. Through this initiative, RGU aims to instil a sense of responsibility among stakeholders to maintain a clean and green environment, embodying Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for a free, clean, and developed India, the university said in a release.