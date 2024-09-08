ABVP training camp underway

CHONGKHAM, 7 Sep: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Arunachal Pradesh unit is organising a three-day ‘sambhag’ training camp at the government higher secondary school here in Namsai district from 6-9 September.

The training camp is aimed at encouraging the students to become active participants in nation-building; providing career counselling and guidance; and developing leadership skills among the youths, the ABVP informed in a release.

On Saturday, HOPE Foundation chairman Kalington Mannow apprised the participants of the “critical issue of drug abuse,” and enlightened the youths and students about its dangers and consequences.

State ABVP president Dr Rajen Miwu shared insights into “national reconstruction, nation-building, and the role of the ABVP,” and encouraged the students to “become active participants in shaping the nation’s future,” the release said.

The camp is being attended by sambhag organising secretary Jeli Ete, vibhag pramukh Teweta Choutang, and delegates from various schools and colleges across the region, including Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw, and Lower Dibang Valley districts, the release stated.