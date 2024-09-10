ASHAs asked to visit pregnant women, keep basic medicines

CHANGLANG, 9 Sep: The accredited social health activists (ASHA) in Yatdam circle of Changlang district have been asked to visit pregnant women and lactating mothers at least once a week, and to keep basic medicines with them.

A resolution in this regard was taken during a meeting of the ASHAs and the anganwadi workers (AWW) in Yatdam on Monday.

“ASHAs and anganwadi workers play a vital role in education and health of women and children in the rural areas. They form the basic foundation in health and education. Since their target audience is common and many of the ICDS schemes require assistance from the health department, they need to work in synchronisation to deliver an impactful service,” Circle Officer Dr Ripi Doni said.

Highlighting the roles and responsibilities of the AWWs, CDPO W Khimhun said that they need to spend four hours a day, except on Sundays, with children aged between 3 and 6 years.

AWWs are the focal persons for the delivery of ICDS services to children and mothers, while ASHAs are the first point of contact vis-à-vis healthcare in rural India, and their tasks include motivating women to give birth in hospitals, bring children to immunisation clinics, treat basic illnesses and injury with first aid, etc.

MO Dr Reshma Pait asked the ASHAs to “pay home visits every week and conduct Village Health Nutrition Day every month.”

During the meeting, the participants further resolved that the ASHAs and the AWWs have to stay in their respective places of appointment, and that they will work in close coordination for overall development of women and children.

No AWW will carry mobile phones with them during teaching hours, they further resolved. (DIPRO)