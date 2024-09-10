Arunachal’s dream run at Subroto Cup halted by Meghalaya

ITANAGAR, 9 Sep: Government Higher Secondary School Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh, suffered a 0-7 defeat at the hands of Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya, in the semifinal of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament in New Delhi on Monday.

The Arunachal side had remained undefeated in all their previous matches. They had defeated defending champion Jharkhand 2-1 in their opening match, Lakshadweep 2-0 in the second match, and drew 1-1 with Goa in the third group match.

They secured the semifinal berth, beating Lord Krishna SSS, Haryana, 4-3 in a nail-biting quarterfinal last Saturday.